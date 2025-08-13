通貨 / FROG
FROG: JFrog Ltd
50.01 USD 2.05 (4.27%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FROGの今日の為替レートは、4.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.36の安値と50.19の高値で取引されました。
JFrog Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FROG News
- JFrogの株価目標、カンター・フィッツジェラルドが55ドルから60ドルに引き上げ
- JFrog stock price target raised to $60 from $55 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- KeyBancがJFrogの目標株価を52ドルから57ドルに引き上げ
- JFrog stock price target raised to $57 from $52 at KeyBanc
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on JFrog stock, cites DevGovOps expansion
- Canaccord Genuity raises JFrog stock price target to $55 on durable growth outlook
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- DA Davidson raises JFrog stock price target to $60 on new product launches
- JFrog at SwampUP 2025: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- JFrog introduces AI-powered security remediation for developers
- JFrog unveils Fly, first agentic software repository for AI-driven delivery
- JFrog partners with tech firms to launch evidence ecosystem for AppTrust
- JFrog unveils AppTrust to automate software supply chain compliance
- JFrog launches AI catalog for secure model management across enterprises
- Jfrog stock hits 52-week high at $50.58
- JFrog: This Stock Is Now Ahead Of Its Skis (NASDAQ:FROG)
- JFrog stock price target raised to $60 from $50 at BofA ahead of SwampUP event
- Jfrog stock hits 52-week high at $46.64
- JFrog stock price target maintained at $55 by Truist Securities
- Does GPT-5 signal the beginning of the end for software
- JFrog stock rises as Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight rating after strong Q2
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
1日のレンジ
48.36 50.19
1年のレンジ
27.00 50.98
- 以前の終値
- 47.96
- 始値
- 48.36
- 買値
- 50.01
- 買値
- 50.31
- 安値
- 48.36
- 高値
- 50.19
- 出来高
- 2.977 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.23%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 56.72%
- 1年の変化
- 72.15%
