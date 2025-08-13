クォートセクション
通貨 / FROG
FROG: JFrog Ltd

50.01 USD 2.05 (4.27%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FROGの今日の為替レートは、4.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり48.36の安値と50.19の高値で取引されました。

JFrog Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
48.36 50.19
1年のレンジ
27.00 50.98
以前の終値
47.96
始値
48.36
買値
50.01
買値
50.31
安値
48.36
高値
50.19
出来高
2.977 K
1日の変化
4.27%
1ヶ月の変化
4.23%
6ヶ月の変化
56.72%
1年の変化
72.15%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K