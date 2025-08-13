货币 / FROG
FROG: JFrog Ltd
48.01 USD 0.15 (0.31%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FROG汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点47.87和高点48.37进行交易。
关注JFrog Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FROG新闻
Cantor Fitzgerald将JFrog股票目标价从55美元上调至60美元
- JFrog stock price target raised to $60 from $55 at Cantor Fitzgerald
KeyBanc上调JFrog股票目标价至57美元，此前为52美元
- JFrog stock price target raised to $57 from $52 at KeyBanc
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on JFrog stock, cites DevGovOps expansion
- Canaccord Genuity raises JFrog stock price target to $55 on durable growth outlook
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- DA Davidson raises JFrog stock price target to $60 on new product launches
- JFrog at SwampUP 2025: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- JFrog introduces AI-powered security remediation for developers
- JFrog unveils Fly, first agentic software repository for AI-driven delivery
- JFrog partners with tech firms to launch evidence ecosystem for AppTrust
- JFrog unveils AppTrust to automate software supply chain compliance
- JFrog launches AI catalog for secure model management across enterprises
- Jfrog stock hits 52-week high at $50.58
- JFrog: This Stock Is Now Ahead Of Its Skis (NASDAQ:FROG)
- JFrog stock price target raised to $60 from $50 at BofA ahead of SwampUP event
- Jfrog stock hits 52-week high at $46.64
- JFrog stock price target maintained at $55 by Truist Securities
- Does GPT-5 signal the beginning of the end for software
- JFrog stock rises as Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight rating after strong Q2
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
日范围
47.87 48.37
年范围
27.00 50.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 47.86
- 开盘价
- 47.98
- 卖价
- 48.01
- 买价
- 48.31
- 最低价
- 47.87
- 最高价
- 48.37
- 交易量
- 680
- 日变化
- 0.31%
- 月变化
- 0.06%
- 6个月变化
- 50.45%
- 年变化
- 65.27%
