Moedas / EGY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
EGY: VAALCO Energy Inc
4.29 USD 0.08 (1.90%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EGY para hoje mudou para 1.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.20 e o mais alto foi 4.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VAALCO Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGY Notícias
- Which 3 International E&P Stocks Look Most Resilient Now?
- Vaalco Energy: Growth Ahead (NYSE:EGY)
- Vaalco Energy: High-Risk, Huge-Reward Bet On African Oil
- VAALCO Energy Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance amid declining EBITDAX
- Vaalco Energy (EGY) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Vaalco Energy earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Vaalco Energy (EGY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- VAALCO Energy publishes report on government payments for 2024
- Undercovered Dozen: Rigetti Computing, Western Union, Ouster And More
- Vaalco Energy Stock: Get A 6.7% Yield With 150% Growth (NYSE:EGY)
- VAALCO Energy executives receive restricted and performance shares
- vaalco energy shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- US lawmakers move to block IMF Central Africa support over oil fund dispute
- Vaalco Energy: Mr. Market Sees A Transition Year (NYSE:EGY)
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
4.20 4.30
Faixa anual
3.00 6.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.21
- Open
- 4.22
- Bid
- 4.29
- Ask
- 4.59
- Low
- 4.20
- High
- 4.30
- Volume
- 513
- Mudança diária
- 1.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.40%
- Mudança anual
- -24.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh