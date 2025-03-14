Valute / EGY
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EGY: VAALCO Energy Inc
4.16 USD 0.15 (3.48%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EGY ha avuto una variazione del -3.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.14 e ad un massimo di 4.31.
Segui le dinamiche di VAALCO Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGY News
- Which 3 International E&P Stocks Look Most Resilient Now?
- Vaalco Energy: Growth Ahead (NYSE:EGY)
- Vaalco Energy: High-Risk, Huge-Reward Bet On African Oil
- VAALCO Energy Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance amid declining EBITDAX
- Vaalco Energy (EGY) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Vaalco Energy earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Vaalco Energy (EGY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- VAALCO Energy publishes report on government payments for 2024
- Undercovered Dozen: Rigetti Computing, Western Union, Ouster And More
- Vaalco Energy Stock: Get A 6.7% Yield With 150% Growth (NYSE:EGY)
- VAALCO Energy executives receive restricted and performance shares
- vaalco energy shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- US lawmakers move to block IMF Central Africa support over oil fund dispute
- Vaalco Energy: Mr. Market Sees A Transition Year (NYSE:EGY)
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.14 4.31
Intervallo Annuale
3.00 6.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.31
- Apertura
- 4.29
- Bid
- 4.16
- Ask
- 4.46
- Minimo
- 4.14
- Massimo
- 4.31
- Volume
- 880
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.49%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.50%
20 settembre, sabato