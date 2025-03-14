QuotazioniSezioni
EGY: VAALCO Energy Inc

4.16 USD 0.15 (3.48%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EGY ha avuto una variazione del -3.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.14 e ad un massimo di 4.31.

Segui le dinamiche di VAALCO Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.14 4.31
Intervallo Annuale
3.00 6.45
Chiusura Precedente
4.31
Apertura
4.29
Bid
4.16
Ask
4.46
Minimo
4.14
Massimo
4.31
Volume
880
Variazione giornaliera
-3.48%
Variazione Mensile
7.49%
Variazione Semestrale
10.93%
Variazione Annuale
-26.50%
