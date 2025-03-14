Divisas / EGY
EGY: VAALCO Energy Inc
4.21 USD 0.08 (1.86%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EGY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.86%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.19, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.35.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas VAALCO Energy Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
EGY News
- Vaalco Energy: Growth Ahead (NYSE:EGY)
- Vaalco Energy: High-Risk, Huge-Reward Bet On African Oil
- VAALCO Energy Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance amid declining EBITDAX
- Vaalco Energy (EGY) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Vaalco Energy earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Vaalco Energy (EGY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- VAALCO Energy publishes report on government payments for 2024
- Undercovered Dozen: Rigetti Computing, Western Union, Ouster And More
- Vaalco Energy Stock: Get A 6.7% Yield With 150% Growth (NYSE:EGY)
- VAALCO Energy executives receive restricted and performance shares
- vaalco energy shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- US lawmakers move to block IMF Central Africa support over oil fund dispute
- Vaalco Energy: Mr. Market Sees A Transition Year (NYSE:EGY)
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
4.19 4.35
Rango anual
3.00 6.45
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.29
- Open
- 4.25
- Bid
- 4.21
- Ask
- 4.51
- Low
- 4.19
- High
- 4.35
- Volumen
- 634
- Cambio diario
- -1.86%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.79%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 12.27%
- Cambio anual
- -25.62%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B