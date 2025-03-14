통화 / EGY
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
EGY: VAALCO Energy Inc
4.16 USD 0.15 (3.48%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EGY 환율이 오늘 -3.48%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.14이고 고가는 4.31이었습니다.
VAALCO Energy Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGY News
- Which 3 International E&P Stocks Look Most Resilient Now?
- Vaalco Energy: Growth Ahead (NYSE:EGY)
- Vaalco Energy: High-Risk, Huge-Reward Bet On African Oil
- VAALCO Energy Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance amid declining EBITDAX
- Vaalco Energy (EGY) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Vaalco Energy earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Vaalco Energy (EGY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- VAALCO Energy publishes report on government payments for 2024
- Undercovered Dozen: Rigetti Computing, Western Union, Ouster And More
- Vaalco Energy Stock: Get A 6.7% Yield With 150% Growth (NYSE:EGY)
- VAALCO Energy executives receive restricted and performance shares
- vaalco energy shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- US lawmakers move to block IMF Central Africa support over oil fund dispute
- Vaalco Energy: Mr. Market Sees A Transition Year (NYSE:EGY)
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
4.14 4.31
년간 변동
3.00 6.45
- 이전 종가
- 4.31
- 시가
- 4.29
- Bid
- 4.16
- Ask
- 4.46
- 저가
- 4.14
- 고가
- 4.31
- 볼륨
- 880
- 일일 변동
- -3.48%
- 월 변동
- 7.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.93%
- 년간 변동율
- -26.50%
20 9월, 토요일