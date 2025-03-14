Currencies / EGY
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EGY: VAALCO Energy Inc
4.29 USD 0.24 (5.93%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EGY exchange rate has changed by 5.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.07 and at a high of 4.29.
Follow VAALCO Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGY News
- Vaalco Energy: Growth Ahead (NYSE:EGY)
- Vaalco Energy: High-Risk, Huge-Reward Bet On African Oil
- VAALCO Energy Q2 2025 slides: Production exceeds guidance amid declining EBITDAX
- Vaalco Energy (EGY) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Vaalco Energy earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Murphy Oil (MUR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Vaalco Energy (EGY) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- VAALCO Energy publishes report on government payments for 2024
- Undercovered Dozen: Rigetti Computing, Western Union, Ouster And More
- Vaalco Energy Stock: Get A 6.7% Yield With 150% Growth (NYSE:EGY)
- VAALCO Energy executives receive restricted and performance shares
- vaalco energy shareholders approve key proposals at annual meeting
- US lawmakers move to block IMF Central Africa support over oil fund dispute
- Vaalco Energy: Mr. Market Sees A Transition Year (NYSE:EGY)
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
4.07 4.29
Year Range
3.00 6.45
- Previous Close
- 4.05
- Open
- 4.07
- Bid
- 4.29
- Ask
- 4.59
- Low
- 4.07
- High
- 4.29
- Volume
- 997
- Daily Change
- 5.93%
- Month Change
- 10.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.40%
- Year Change
- -24.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%