Moedas / DK
DK: Delek US Holdings Inc
31.21 USD 0.05 (0.16%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DK para hoje mudou para 0.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.99 e o mais alto foi 31.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Delek US Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DK Notícias
Faixa diária
30.99 31.52
Faixa anual
11.02 32.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.16
- Open
- 31.47
- Bid
- 31.21
- Ask
- 31.51
- Low
- 30.99
- High
- 31.52
- Volume
- 654
- Mudança diária
- 0.16%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 106.96%
- Mudança anual
- 69.99%
