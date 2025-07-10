QuotazioniSezioni
DK: Delek US Holdings Inc

31.30 USD 0.82 (2.55%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DK ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.05 e ad un massimo di 32.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Delek US Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.05 32.43
Intervallo Annuale
11.02 32.61
Chiusura Precedente
32.12
Apertura
32.41
Bid
31.30
Ask
31.60
Minimo
31.05
Massimo
32.43
Volume
2.153 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.55%
Variazione Mensile
11.11%
Variazione Semestrale
107.56%
Variazione Annuale
70.48%
