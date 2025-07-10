Valute / DK
DK: Delek US Holdings Inc
31.30 USD 0.82 (2.55%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DK ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.05 e ad un massimo di 32.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Delek US Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.05 32.43
Intervallo Annuale
11.02 32.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.12
- Apertura
- 32.41
- Bid
- 31.30
- Ask
- 31.60
- Minimo
- 31.05
- Massimo
- 32.43
- Volume
- 2.153 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 107.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 70.48%
20 settembre, sabato