Devises / DK
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
DK: Delek US Holdings Inc
31.30 USD 0.82 (2.55%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DK a changé de -2.55% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.05 et à un maximum de 32.43.
Suivez la dynamique Delek US Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DK Nouvelles
- La notation de l’action Delek US relevée à "Conserver" par TD Cowen grâce aux exemptions de raffinerie
- Delek US stock rating upgraded to Hold by TD Cowen on refinery exemptions
- Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delek US Holdings Stock
- Delek US Energy stock hits 52-week high at 32.41 USD
- BofA lifts Valero rating on heavy crude advantage but downgrade Phillips 66
- Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month - Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Wolfe Research upgrades Delek US stock rating to Outperform on SRE benefits
- Delek US Energy stock hits 52-week high at $27.08
- Delek US: A Compelling Sum Of The Parts Opportunity (NYSE:DK)
- Delek Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Plains All American: Supercharged Payouts, Buybacks, And Big M&A Potential (NASDAQ:PAA)
- Earnings call transcript: Delek US Energy Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- Delek US Holdings (DK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Delek US margins improve in second quarter
- Delek US Energy Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA surges despite continued losses
- Delek US Energy earnings beat by $0.30, revenue topped estimates
- Can These 6 Energy Stocks Surpass Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- 5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Monitor Closely Amid Volatility
- PBF Energy (PBF) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- CVR Energy (CVI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- 8%-Yielding Portfolio: Building The Near-Perfect Dividend Snowball
- Delek US Energy stock hits 52-week high at 24.8 USD
- Delek US stock price target raised to $27 from $23 at Mizuho
Range quotidien
31.05 32.43
Range Annuel
11.02 32.61
- Clôture Précédente
- 32.12
- Ouverture
- 32.41
- Bid
- 31.30
- Ask
- 31.60
- Plus Bas
- 31.05
- Plus Haut
- 32.43
- Volume
- 2.153 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.55%
- Changement Mensuel
- 11.11%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 107.56%
- Changement Annuel
- 70.48%
20 septembre, samedi