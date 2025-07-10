CotationsSections
Devises / DK
Retour à Actions

DK: Delek US Holdings Inc

31.30 USD 0.82 (2.55%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de DK a changé de -2.55% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.05 et à un maximum de 32.43.

Suivez la dynamique Delek US Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DK Nouvelles

Range quotidien
31.05 32.43
Range Annuel
11.02 32.61
Clôture Précédente
32.12
Ouverture
32.41
Bid
31.30
Ask
31.60
Plus Bas
31.05
Plus Haut
32.43
Volume
2.153 K
Changement quotidien
-2.55%
Changement Mensuel
11.11%
Changement à 6 Mois
107.56%
Changement Annuel
70.48%
20 septembre, samedi