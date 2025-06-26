QuotesSections
DK: Delek US Holdings Inc

31.43 USD 2.95 (10.36%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DK exchange rate has changed by 10.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.66 and at a high of 31.70.

Follow Delek US Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

DK News

Daily Range
28.66 31.70
Year Range
11.02 32.61
Previous Close
28.48
Open
28.72
Bid
31.43
Ask
31.73
Low
28.66
High
31.70
Volume
4.794 K
Daily Change
10.36%
Month Change
11.57%
6 Months Change
108.42%
Year Change
71.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%