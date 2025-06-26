Currencies / DK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DK: Delek US Holdings Inc
31.43 USD 2.95 (10.36%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DK exchange rate has changed by 10.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.66 and at a high of 31.70.
Follow Delek US Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DK News
- Here's Why Investors Should Retain Delek US Holdings Stock
- Delek US Energy stock hits 52-week high at 32.41 USD
- BofA lifts Valero rating on heavy crude advantage but downgrade Phillips 66
- Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month - Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK), Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)
- Wolfe Research upgrades Delek US stock rating to Outperform on SRE benefits
- Delek US Energy stock hits 52-week high at $27.08
- Delek US: A Compelling Sum Of The Parts Opportunity (NYSE:DK)
- Delek Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss Estimates
- Plains All American: Supercharged Payouts, Buybacks, And Big M&A Potential (NASDAQ:PAA)
- Earnings call transcript: Delek US Energy Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- Delek US Holdings (DK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Delek US margins improve in second quarter
- Delek US Energy Q2 2025 slides: EBITDA surges despite continued losses
- Delek US Energy earnings beat by $0.30, revenue topped estimates
- Can These 6 Energy Stocks Surpass Q2 Earnings Estimates?
- Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- 5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Monitor Closely Amid Volatility
- PBF Energy (PBF) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- CVR Energy (CVI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- 8%-Yielding Portfolio: Building The Near-Perfect Dividend Snowball
- Delek US Energy stock hits 52-week high at 24.8 USD
- Delek US stock price target raised to $27 from $23 at Mizuho
- Delek US EVP Spiegel sells $16.8k in shares
- Mizuho initiates Delek Logistics Partners stock with neutral rating
Daily Range
28.66 31.70
Year Range
11.02 32.61
- Previous Close
- 28.48
- Open
- 28.72
- Bid
- 31.43
- Ask
- 31.73
- Low
- 28.66
- High
- 31.70
- Volume
- 4.794 K
- Daily Change
- 10.36%
- Month Change
- 11.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 108.42%
- Year Change
- 71.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%