DK: Delek US Holdings Inc

32.12 USD 0.96 (3.08%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DKの今日の為替レートは、3.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.99の安値と32.30の高値で取引されました。

Delek US Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
30.99 32.30
1年のレンジ
11.02 32.61
以前の終値
31.16
始値
31.47
買値
32.12
買値
32.42
安値
30.99
高値
32.30
出来高
2.527 K
1日の変化
3.08%
1ヶ月の変化
14.02%
6ヶ月の変化
113.00%
1年の変化
74.95%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K