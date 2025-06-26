通貨 / DK
DK: Delek US Holdings Inc
32.12 USD 0.96 (3.08%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DKの今日の為替レートは、3.08%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.99の安値と32.30の高値で取引されました。
Delek US Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
30.99 32.30
1年のレンジ
11.02 32.61
- 以前の終値
- 31.16
- 始値
- 31.47
- 買値
- 32.12
- 買値
- 32.42
- 安値
- 30.99
- 高値
- 32.30
- 出来高
- 2.527 K
- 1日の変化
- 3.08%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 14.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 113.00%
- 1年の変化
- 74.95%
