DGX: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
181.49 USD 0.81 (0.44%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DGX para hoje mudou para -0.44%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 180.70 e o mais alto foi 181.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
180.70 181.49
Faixa anual
146.17 185.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 182.30
- Open
- 181.33
- Bid
- 181.49
- Ask
- 181.79
- Low
- 180.70
- High
- 181.49
- Volume
- 11
- Mudança diária
- -0.44%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 7.33%
- Mudança anual
- 17.76%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh