Valute / DGX
DGX: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
183.54 USD 0.23 (0.13%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DGX ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 183.30 e ad un massimo di 184.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Quest Diagnostics Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
183.30 184.89
Intervallo Annuale
146.17 185.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 183.31
- Apertura
- 183.56
- Bid
- 183.54
- Ask
- 183.84
- Minimo
- 183.30
- Massimo
- 184.89
- Volume
- 1.376 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.09%
20 settembre, sabato