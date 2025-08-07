Currencies / DGX
DGX: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
180.77 USD 0.07 (0.04%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DGX exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 179.66 and at a high of 181.59.
Follow Quest Diagnostics Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
179.66 181.59
Year Range
146.17 185.60
- Previous Close
- 180.70
- Open
- 180.99
- Bid
- 180.77
- Ask
- 181.07
- Low
- 179.66
- High
- 181.59
- Volume
- 282
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.90%
- Year Change
- 17.29%
