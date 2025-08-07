Dövizler / DGX
DGX: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
183.54 USD 0.23 (0.13%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DGX fiyatı bugün 0.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 183.30 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 184.89 aralığında işlem gördü.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
183.30 184.89
Yıllık aralık
146.17 185.60
- Önceki kapanış
- 183.31
- Açılış
- 183.56
- Satış
- 183.54
- Alış
- 183.84
- Düşük
- 183.30
- Yüksek
- 184.89
- Hacim
- 1.376 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.13%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.97%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 8.54%
- Yıllık değişim
- 19.09%
21 Eylül, Pazar