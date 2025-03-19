Moedas / CTRN
CTRN: Citi Trends Inc
34.78 USD 1.79 (5.43%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CTRN para hoje mudou para 5.43%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.51 e o mais alto foi 34.78.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Citi Trends Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
32.51 34.78
Faixa anual
16.18 39.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.99
- Open
- 32.69
- Bid
- 34.78
- Ask
- 35.08
- Low
- 32.51
- High
- 34.78
- Volume
- 111
- Mudança diária
- 5.43%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 61.32%
- Mudança anual
- 92.47%
