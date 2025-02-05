Moedas / CTOS
CTOS: Custom Truck One Source Inc
5.88 USD 0.27 (4.81%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CTOS para hoje mudou para 4.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.78 e o mais alto foi 5.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Custom Truck One Source Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CTOS Notícias
- Nvidia To Rally More Than 22%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)
- JPMorgan downgrades Custom Truck One Source stock on weak truck sales outlook
- Custom Truck One Source stock price target raised to $8 by DA Davidson
- Custom Truck (CTOS) Q2 Revenue Jumps 21%
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Custom Truck One Source Q2 2025 slides: revenue surges 21% amid strong rental demand
- Lear (LEA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Surges 10.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- MP Materials, CoreWeave, Trade Desk And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Custom Truck One Source stock rating upgraded by Stifel on improving equipment availability
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nvidia, Caterpillar and other winners and losers from DeepSeek’s emergence, according to JPMorgan
Faixa diária
5.78 5.89
Faixa anual
3.03 6.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.61
- Open
- 5.78
- Bid
- 5.88
- Ask
- 6.18
- Low
- 5.78
- High
- 5.89
- Volume
- 86
- Mudança diária
- 4.81%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 41.01%
- Mudança anual
- 70.43%
