통화 / CTOS
CTOS: Custom Truck One Source Inc
5.78 USD 0.23 (3.83%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CTOS 환율이 오늘 -3.83%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.72이고 고가는 6.02이었습니다.
Custom Truck One Source Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTOS News
- Custom Truck OneSource, 전략적 통찰력 제시
- Custom Truck OneSource at 24th Annual Diversified Conference: Strategic Insights
- Nvidia To Rally More Than 22%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)
- JPMorgan downgrades Custom Truck One Source stock on weak truck sales outlook
- Custom Truck One Source stock price target raised to $8 by DA Davidson
- Custom Truck (CTOS) Q2 Revenue Jumps 21%
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Custom Truck One Source Q2 2025 slides: revenue surges 21% amid strong rental demand
- Lear (LEA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Surges 10.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- MP Materials, CoreWeave, Trade Desk And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Custom Truck One Source stock rating upgraded by Stifel on improving equipment availability
- Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nvidia, Caterpillar and other winners and losers from DeepSeek’s emergence, according to JPMorgan
일일 변동 비율
5.72 6.02
년간 변동
3.03 6.64
- 이전 종가
- 6.01
- 시가
- 6.02
- Bid
- 5.78
- Ask
- 6.08
- 저가
- 5.72
- 고가
- 6.02
- 볼륨
- 612
- 일일 변동
- -3.83%
- 월 변동
- -5.09%
- 6개월 변동
- 38.61%
- 년간 변동율
- 67.54%
20 9월, 토요일