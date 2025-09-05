Moedas / CRS
CRS: Carpenter Technology Corporation
242.49 USD 1.36 (0.56%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CRS para hoje mudou para -0.56%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 242.49 e o mais alto foi 244.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Carpenter Technology Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CRS Notícias
Faixa diária
242.49 244.42
Faixa anual
138.61 290.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 243.85
- Open
- 244.00
- Bid
- 242.49
- Ask
- 242.79
- Low
- 242.49
- High
- 244.42
- Volume
- 34
- Mudança diária
- -0.56%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.02%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 33.72%
- Mudança anual
- 52.03%
