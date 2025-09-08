CotationsSections
Devises / CRS
CRS: Carpenter Technology Corporation

239.57 USD 7.31 (2.96%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CRS a changé de -2.96% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 237.93 et à un maximum de 247.13.

Suivez la dynamique Carpenter Technology Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
237.93 247.13
Range Annuel
138.61 290.70
Clôture Précédente
246.88
Ouverture
246.25
Bid
239.57
Ask
239.87
Plus Bas
237.93
Plus Haut
247.13
Volume
1.828 K
Changement quotidien
-2.96%
Changement Mensuel
1.78%
Changement à 6 Mois
32.11%
Changement Annuel
50.20%
