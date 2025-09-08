Devises / CRS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CRS: Carpenter Technology Corporation
239.57 USD 7.31 (2.96%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CRS a changé de -2.96% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 237.93 et à un maximum de 247.13.
Suivez la dynamique Carpenter Technology Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRS Nouvelles
- BASF to Launch Next-Gen Keropur Gasoline Additive Series
- USAS Boosts Mine Efficiency With Galena No. 3 Shaft's Phase 1 Upgrades
- Nucor Gives Downbeat Q3 Guidance, Sees Lower Segment Earnings
- PPG Launches HI-GARD Non-Methanol Coating Complying With Regulations
- AU Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Performance?
- Newmont Agrees to Divest Coffee Project in Yukon for $150M
- B2Gold Confirms Total 2025 Production Outlook Despite Goose Mine Cut
- Why Carpenter Technology (CRS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Steel Dynamics Sees Higher Q3 Earnings on Broad-Based Growth
- PPG Launches VELOCITY Refinish System Built for Durability
- AGI to Lower Debt Levels With Sale of Turkish Development Projects
- LyondellBasell Expands Suzhou Technical Center With New Lab Line
- PAAS Reports Mineral Reserves With La Colorada Exploration Success
- Barrick Mining to Sell Hemlo, Expects Proceeds of More Than $1.09B
- WPM Boosts Gold Reserves With Carcetti's Hemlo Mine Financing Package
- Agnico Eagle Increases Investment in Maple Through Private Placement
- ArcelorMittal Invests in Electrified Thermal to Drive Decarbonization
- Teck Resources Shares Up 14% on Merger Deal With Anglo American
- Agnico Eagle Sells 11.3% Orla Mining Stake, Plans to Redeploy Capital
- DOW and Gruppo Fiori Alliance Advances PU Recycling Technology
- Can Carpenter (CRS) Climb 26.25% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Nutrien Agrees to Divest 50% Stake in Profertil for $600 Million
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Is Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Range quotidien
237.93 247.13
Range Annuel
138.61 290.70
- Clôture Précédente
- 246.88
- Ouverture
- 246.25
- Bid
- 239.57
- Ask
- 239.87
- Plus Bas
- 237.93
- Plus Haut
- 247.13
- Volume
- 1.828 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.96%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.78%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 32.11%
- Changement Annuel
- 50.20%
20 septembre, samedi