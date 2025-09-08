QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CRS
Tornare a Azioni

CRS: Carpenter Technology Corporation

239.57 USD 7.31 (2.96%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CRS ha avuto una variazione del -2.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 237.93 e ad un massimo di 247.13.

Segui le dinamiche di Carpenter Technology Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
237.93 247.13
Intervallo Annuale
138.61 290.70
Chiusura Precedente
246.88
Apertura
246.25
Bid
239.57
Ask
239.87
Minimo
237.93
Massimo
247.13
Volume
1.828 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.96%
Variazione Mensile
1.78%
Variazione Semestrale
32.11%
Variazione Annuale
50.20%
20 settembre, sabato