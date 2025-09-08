Valute / CRS
CRS: Carpenter Technology Corporation
239.57 USD 7.31 (2.96%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CRS ha avuto una variazione del -2.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 237.93 e ad un massimo di 247.13.
Segui le dinamiche di Carpenter Technology Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
237.93 247.13
Intervallo Annuale
138.61 290.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 246.88
- Apertura
- 246.25
- Bid
- 239.57
- Ask
- 239.87
- Minimo
- 237.93
- Massimo
- 247.13
- Volume
- 1.828 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 32.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 50.20%
20 settembre, sabato