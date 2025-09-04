QuotesSections
Currencies / CRS
Back to US Stock Market

CRS: Carpenter Technology Corporation

240.50 USD 1.05 (0.43%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CRS exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 239.34 and at a high of 244.20.

Follow Carpenter Technology Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRS News

Daily Range
239.34 244.20
Year Range
138.61 290.70
Previous Close
241.55
Open
240.36
Bid
240.50
Ask
240.80
Low
239.34
High
244.20
Volume
327
Daily Change
-0.43%
Month Change
2.17%
6 Months Change
32.62%
Year Change
50.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%