Currencies / CRS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CRS: Carpenter Technology Corporation
240.50 USD 1.05 (0.43%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRS exchange rate has changed by -0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 239.34 and at a high of 244.20.
Follow Carpenter Technology Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRS News
- Why Carpenter Technology (CRS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Steel Dynamics Sees Higher Q3 Earnings on Broad-Based Growth
- PPG Launches VELOCITY Refinish System Built for Durability
- AGI to Lower Debt Levels With Sale of Turkish Development Projects
- LyondellBasell Expands Suzhou Technical Center With New Lab Line
- PAAS Reports Mineral Reserves With La Colorada Exploration Success
- Barrick Mining to Sell Hemlo, Expects Proceeds of More Than $1.09B
- WPM Boosts Gold Reserves With Carcetti's Hemlo Mine Financing Package
- Agnico Eagle Increases Investment in Maple Through Private Placement
- ArcelorMittal Invests in Electrified Thermal to Drive Decarbonization
- Teck Resources Shares Up 14% on Merger Deal With Anglo American
- Agnico Eagle Sells 11.3% Orla Mining Stake, Plans to Redeploy Capital
- DOW and Gruppo Fiori Alliance Advances PU Recycling Technology
- Can Carpenter (CRS) Climb 26.25% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Nutrien Agrees to Divest 50% Stake in Profertil for $600 Million
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Is Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- NGVT Agrees to Divest North Charleston CTO Refinery to Mainstream Pine
- Royal Gold Submits Proxy Statement for Sandstorm Gold Buyout Deal
- International Flavors' DEB Platform Announces Commercial Debut
- PAAS Strengthens Portfolio With MAG Silver Buyout Completion
- AG Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Performance?
- LYB Teams With Shiseido, Futamura & Iwatani for Sustainable Packaging
- BASF Achieves Major Milestone: First CAM Is Delivered to WELION
Daily Range
239.34 244.20
Year Range
138.61 290.70
- Previous Close
- 241.55
- Open
- 240.36
- Bid
- 240.50
- Ask
- 240.80
- Low
- 239.34
- High
- 244.20
- Volume
- 327
- Daily Change
- -0.43%
- Month Change
- 2.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.62%
- Year Change
- 50.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%