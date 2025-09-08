通貨 / CRS
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CRS: Carpenter Technology Corporation
246.88 USD 3.03 (1.24%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CRSの今日の為替レートは、1.24%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり240.61の安値と246.89の高値で取引されました。
Carpenter Technology Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CRS News
- USAS Boosts Mine Efficiency With Galena No. 3 Shaft's Phase 1 Upgrades
- Nucor Gives Downbeat Q3 Guidance, Sees Lower Segment Earnings
- PPG Launches HI-GARD Non-Methanol Coating Complying With Regulations
- AU Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Aiding Its Performance?
- Newmont Agrees to Divest Coffee Project in Yukon for $150M
- B2Gold Confirms Total 2025 Production Outlook Despite Goose Mine Cut
- Why Carpenter Technology (CRS) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Steel Dynamics Sees Higher Q3 Earnings on Broad-Based Growth
- PPG Launches VELOCITY Refinish System Built for Durability
- AGI to Lower Debt Levels With Sale of Turkish Development Projects
- LyondellBasell Expands Suzhou Technical Center With New Lab Line
- PAAS Reports Mineral Reserves With La Colorada Exploration Success
- Barrick Mining to Sell Hemlo, Expects Proceeds of More Than $1.09B
- WPM Boosts Gold Reserves With Carcetti's Hemlo Mine Financing Package
- Agnico Eagle Increases Investment in Maple Through Private Placement
- ArcelorMittal Invests in Electrified Thermal to Drive Decarbonization
- Teck Resources Shares Up 14% on Merger Deal With Anglo American
- Agnico Eagle Sells 11.3% Orla Mining Stake, Plans to Redeploy Capital
- DOW and Gruppo Fiori Alliance Advances PU Recycling Technology
- Can Carpenter (CRS) Climb 26.25% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Nutrien Agrees to Divest 50% Stake in Profertil for $600 Million
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- Is Carpenter Technology (CRS) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- NGVT Agrees to Divest North Charleston CTO Refinery to Mainstream Pine
1日のレンジ
240.61 246.89
1年のレンジ
138.61 290.70
- 以前の終値
- 243.85
- 始値
- 244.00
- 買値
- 246.88
- 買値
- 247.18
- 安値
- 240.61
- 高値
- 246.89
- 出来高
- 929
- 1日の変化
- 1.24%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 36.14%
- 1年の変化
- 54.78%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B