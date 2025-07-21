Moedas / CMA
CMA: Comerica Incorporated
69.79 USD 0.19 (0.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CMA para hoje mudou para 0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 69.67 e o mais alto foi 69.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Comerica Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
69.67 69.98
Faixa anual
48.12 73.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 69.60
- Open
- 69.80
- Bid
- 69.79
- Ask
- 70.09
- Low
- 69.67
- High
- 69.98
- Volume
- 87
- Mudança diária
- 0.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.89%
- Mudança anual
- 17.47%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh