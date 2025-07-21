QuotazioniSezioni
CMA
CMA: Comerica Incorporated

69.83 USD 0.51 (0.73%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CMA ha avuto una variazione del -0.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.32 e ad un massimo di 70.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Comerica Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
69.32 70.64
Intervallo Annuale
48.12 73.46
Chiusura Precedente
70.34
Apertura
70.64
Bid
69.83
Ask
70.13
Minimo
69.32
Massimo
70.64
Volume
1.730 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.73%
Variazione Mensile
0.75%
Variazione Semestrale
18.96%
Variazione Annuale
17.54%
