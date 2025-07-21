KurseKategorien
CMA: Comerica Incorporated

70.34 USD 0.74 (1.06%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CMA hat sich für heute um 1.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 69.67 bis zu einem Hoch von 71.26 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Comerica Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
69.67 71.26
Jahresspanne
48.12 73.46
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
69.60
Eröffnung
69.80
Bid
70.34
Ask
70.64
Tief
69.67
Hoch
71.26
Volumen
3.011 K
Tagesänderung
1.06%
Monatsänderung
1.49%
6-Monatsänderung
19.83%
Jahresänderung
18.40%
