Währungen / CMA
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
CMA: Comerica Incorporated
70.34 USD 0.74 (1.06%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CMA hat sich für heute um 1.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 69.67 bis zu einem Hoch von 71.26 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Comerica Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMA News
- Comerica beruft Kristina Janssens zur neuen Chief Risk Officer
- Comerica names Kristina Janssens as new chief risk officer
- Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:CMA)
- Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- PNC Financial (PNC) Buys Rival FirstBank For $4.1 Billion - TipRanks.com
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- Activist investor HoldCo Asset Management plans board fight at Comerica - WSJ
- Exclusive | Activist Investor Pushing to Sell Comerica, Will Seek Board Seats
- CMA.PR.B: 6.875% Fixed Rate Reset Preferred IPO From Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- Comerica stock holds steady as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral rating
- Why ‘Big Short’ investor Steve Eisman remains a stubborn bull — and the next big trade he sees coming
- Comerica in the M&A Spotlight: What's Driving Acquisition Interests?
- Tantalus Q2 2025 presentation slides: Revenue jumps 22% as grid modernization strategy gains traction
- This Comerica Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX), Comerica (NYSE:CMA)
- Jefferies upgrades Comerica stock rating to Hold on takeover potential
- Zions Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 5%: Can it Keep Up the Pace?
- Comerica declares quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share
- SCHD ETF News, 7/29/2025 - TipRanks.com
- HoldCo Asset Management urges Comerica to consider sale in new report
- Northern Trust Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher NII & AUM Growth
- Comerica stock neutral at UBS with $64 price target on expense concerns
- Comerica stock price target raised to $73 by KBW on deep value opportunity
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Comerica Following Upbeat Q2 Results - Comerica (NYSE:CMA)
Tagesspanne
69.67 71.26
Jahresspanne
48.12 73.46
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 69.60
- Eröffnung
- 69.80
- Bid
- 70.34
- Ask
- 70.64
- Tief
- 69.67
- Hoch
- 71.26
- Volumen
- 3.011 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.06%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.49%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.83%
- Jahresänderung
- 18.40%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K