Divisas / CMA
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CMA: Comerica Incorporated
69.60 USD 1.14 (1.67%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CMA de hoy ha cambiado un 1.67%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 68.40, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 70.86.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Comerica Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMA News
- Comerica nombra a Kristina Janssens como nueva directora de riesgos
- Comerica nombra a Kristina Janssens como nueva directora de riesgos
- Comerica names Kristina Janssens as new chief risk officer
- Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:CMA)
- Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- PNC Financial (PNC) Buys Rival FirstBank For $4.1 Billion - TipRanks.com
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- Activist investor HoldCo Asset Management plans board fight at Comerica - WSJ
- Exclusive | Activist Investor Pushing to Sell Comerica, Will Seek Board Seats
- CMA.PR.B: 6.875% Fixed Rate Reset Preferred IPO From Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- Comerica stock holds steady as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral rating
- Why ‘Big Short’ investor Steve Eisman remains a stubborn bull — and the next big trade he sees coming
- Comerica in the M&A Spotlight: What's Driving Acquisition Interests?
- Tantalus Q2 2025 presentation slides: Revenue jumps 22% as grid modernization strategy gains traction
- This Comerica Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX), Comerica (NYSE:CMA)
- Jefferies upgrades Comerica stock rating to Hold on takeover potential
- Zions Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 5%: Can it Keep Up the Pace?
- Comerica declares quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share
- SCHD ETF News, 7/29/2025 - TipRanks.com
- HoldCo Asset Management urges Comerica to consider sale in new report
- Northern Trust Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher NII & AUM Growth
- Comerica stock neutral at UBS with $64 price target on expense concerns
- Comerica stock price target raised to $73 by KBW on deep value opportunity
Rango diario
68.40 70.86
Rango anual
48.12 73.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 68.46
- Open
- 68.40
- Bid
- 69.60
- Ask
- 69.90
- Low
- 68.40
- High
- 70.86
- Volumen
- 3.334 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.67%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.42%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.57%
- Cambio anual
- 17.15%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B