货币 / CMA
CMA: Comerica Incorporated
69.50 USD 1.04 (1.52%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CMA汇率已更改1.52%。当日，交易品种以低点68.40和高点69.51进行交易。
关注Comerica Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CMA新闻
- 美国宏信银行任命Kristina Janssens为新任首席风险官
- Comerica names Kristina Janssens as new chief risk officer
- Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:CMA)
- Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- PNC Financial (PNC) Buys Rival FirstBank For $4.1 Billion - TipRanks.com
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- Activist investor HoldCo Asset Management plans board fight at Comerica - WSJ
- Exclusive | Activist Investor Pushing to Sell Comerica, Will Seek Board Seats
- CMA.PR.B: 6.875% Fixed Rate Reset Preferred IPO From Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- Comerica stock holds steady as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral rating
- Why ‘Big Short’ investor Steve Eisman remains a stubborn bull — and the next big trade he sees coming
- Comerica in the M&A Spotlight: What's Driving Acquisition Interests?
- Tantalus Q2 2025 presentation slides: Revenue jumps 22% as grid modernization strategy gains traction
- This Comerica Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX), Comerica (NYSE:CMA)
- Jefferies upgrades Comerica stock rating to Hold on takeover potential
- Zions Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 5%: Can it Keep Up the Pace?
- Comerica declares quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share
- SCHD ETF News, 7/29/2025 - TipRanks.com
- HoldCo Asset Management urges Comerica to consider sale in new report
- Northern Trust Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher NII & AUM Growth
- Comerica stock neutral at UBS with $64 price target on expense concerns
- Comerica stock price target raised to $73 by KBW on deep value opportunity
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Comerica Following Upbeat Q2 Results - Comerica (NYSE:CMA)
日范围
68.40 69.51
年范围
48.12 73.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 68.46
- 开盘价
- 68.40
- 卖价
- 69.50
- 买价
- 69.80
- 最低价
- 68.40
- 最高价
- 69.51
- 交易量
- 133
- 日变化
- 1.52%
- 月变化
- 0.27%
- 6个月变化
- 18.40%
- 年变化
- 16.98%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值