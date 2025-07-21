통화 / CMA
CMA: Comerica Incorporated
69.83 USD 0.51 (0.73%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CMA 환율이 오늘 -0.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 69.32이고 고가는 70.64이었습니다.
Comerica Incorporated 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CMA News
- Morocco stocks higher at close of trade; Moroccan All Shares up 0.73%
- 코메리카, 크리스티나 얀센스를 신임 위험 관리 책임자로 임명
- Comerica names Kristina Janssens as new chief risk officer
- Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:CMA)
- Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- PNC Financial (PNC) Buys Rival FirstBank For $4.1 Billion - TipRanks.com
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- Activist investor HoldCo Asset Management plans board fight at Comerica - WSJ
- Exclusive | Activist Investor Pushing to Sell Comerica, Will Seek Board Seats
- CMA.PR.B: 6.875% Fixed Rate Reset Preferred IPO From Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- Comerica stock holds steady as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral rating
- Why ‘Big Short’ investor Steve Eisman remains a stubborn bull — and the next big trade he sees coming
- Comerica in the M&A Spotlight: What's Driving Acquisition Interests?
- Tantalus Q2 2025 presentation slides: Revenue jumps 22% as grid modernization strategy gains traction
- This Comerica Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX), Comerica (NYSE:CMA)
- Jefferies upgrades Comerica stock rating to Hold on takeover potential
- Zions Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 5%: Can it Keep Up the Pace?
- Comerica declares quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share
- SCHD ETF News, 7/29/2025 - TipRanks.com
- HoldCo Asset Management urges Comerica to consider sale in new report
- Northern Trust Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher NII & AUM Growth
- Comerica stock neutral at UBS with $64 price target on expense concerns
- Comerica stock price target raised to $73 by KBW on deep value opportunity
일일 변동 비율
69.32 70.64
년간 변동
48.12 73.46
- 이전 종가
- 70.34
- 시가
- 70.64
- Bid
- 69.83
- Ask
- 70.13
- 저가
- 69.32
- 고가
- 70.64
- 볼륨
- 1.730 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.73%
- 월 변동
- 0.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 17.54%
