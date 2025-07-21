Currencies / CMA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CMA: Comerica Incorporated
67.80 USD 0.95 (1.38%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CMA exchange rate has changed by -1.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 67.35 and at a high of 68.88.
Follow Comerica Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMA News
- Comerica names Kristina Janssens as new chief risk officer
- Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:CMA)
- Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Presents at Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services
- PNC Financial (PNC) Buys Rival FirstBank For $4.1 Billion - TipRanks.com
- New Preferred Stock And Baby Bond IPOs, August 2025 (NASDAQ:METC)
- Activist investor HoldCo Asset Management plans board fight at Comerica - WSJ
- Exclusive | Activist Investor Pushing to Sell Comerica, Will Seek Board Seats
- CMA.PR.B: 6.875% Fixed Rate Reset Preferred IPO From Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)
- Aggregate Loan Growth At U.S. Banks Shoots To A 3-Year High In Q2 2025
- Comerica stock holds steady as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral rating
- Why ‘Big Short’ investor Steve Eisman remains a stubborn bull — and the next big trade he sees coming
- Comerica in the M&A Spotlight: What's Driving Acquisition Interests?
- Tantalus Q2 2025 presentation slides: Revenue jumps 22% as grid modernization strategy gains traction
- This Comerica Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday - CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX), Comerica (NYSE:CMA)
- Jefferies upgrades Comerica stock rating to Hold on takeover potential
- Zions Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 5%: Can it Keep Up the Pace?
- Comerica declares quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share
- SCHD ETF News, 7/29/2025 - TipRanks.com
- HoldCo Asset Management urges Comerica to consider sale in new report
- Northern Trust Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher NII & AUM Growth
- Comerica stock neutral at UBS with $64 price target on expense concerns
- Comerica stock price target raised to $73 by KBW on deep value opportunity
- These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On Comerica Following Upbeat Q2 Results - Comerica (NYSE:CMA)
- Stephens raises Comerica stock price target to $68 on mixed earnings
Daily Range
67.35 68.88
Year Range
48.12 73.46
- Previous Close
- 68.75
- Open
- 68.88
- Bid
- 67.80
- Ask
- 68.10
- Low
- 67.35
- High
- 68.88
- Volume
- 599
- Daily Change
- -1.38%
- Month Change
- -2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.50%
- Year Change
- 14.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%