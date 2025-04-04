Moedas / CHAT
CHAT: Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Roundhill Generative
61.23 USD 0.48 (0.79%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CHAT para hoje mudou para 0.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.66 e o mais alto foi 61.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Roundhill Generative. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
60.66 61.34
Faixa anual
28.96 61.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 60.75
- Open
- 60.95
- Bid
- 61.23
- Ask
- 61.53
- Low
- 60.66
- High
- 61.34
- Volume
- 1.346 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 74.89%
- Mudança anual
- 64.95%
21 setembro, domingo