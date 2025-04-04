通貨 / CHAT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
CHAT: Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Roundhill Generative
61.23 USD 0.48 (0.79%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CHATの今日の為替レートは、0.79%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.66の安値と61.34の高値で取引されました。
Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Roundhill Generativeダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHAT News
- Why Over 40% Of My Dividend Portfolio Is In This One Sector
- Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play
- CHAT: A High-Risk, Speculative Buy On The AI Infrastructure Supercycle (NYSEARCA:CHAT)
- Peak Humans: The Megatrend No One Is Talking About (Yet)
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- You Don't Need To Be Super Smart To Profit On AI — Just Do This
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As AI And Tariffs Battle For Market Dominance
- Meta, Microsoft Spark $500B Rally in AI Leaders and ETFs
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As Retail Investors Take Over The Market
- Dividend Growth Is My Antidote To Uncertainty
- A Historic Opportunity For REIT Investors
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As The 'Big Beautiful Bill' Pushes The Market To New Highs
- CHAT: Pick Stocks, Not Themes (NYSEARCA:CHAT)
- CHAT: Tariffs Tackle Tech Stocks, Depressed Valuation, Upgrading To Hold (NYSEARCA:CHAT)
CHATの取引アプリ
AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
通知を送信するための自動システム。これにより、サブスクライバーが取引端末からの取引イベントを見逃すことはありません。アカウントの取引操作に関する通知をTelegramメッセンジャーに送信するユーティリティ。 テレグラム->ここ/ MT4- > ここ でユーティリティをチャンネルに接続するためのステップバイステップの説明 利点： 簡単なセットアップと詳細な手順、 調整可能なスクリーンショットを送信する可能性、 絵文字を使用してカスタマイズ可能な通知テキスト、 完全または部分的な開始、終了、および注文の変更に関する通知の調整、 デフォルトで通知を送信する場合、テキストファイルは自動的にダウンロードされます。 保留中の注文の発注または削除に関する通知の調整、 記号とマジックナンバーによる便利なフィルタリング。 入力変数： TELEGRAM BOT AND CHAT SETTINGS Telegram bot token - Enter the token number received after registering the bot in "BotFather" Telegr
Daily High Low Prop Gold
John Muguimi Njue
Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA : Precision Breakout Trading for Gold Introducing Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to dominate the XAUUSD market by targeting daily high and low breakouts with unmatched precision. Built on a robust breakout strategy, enhanced by rejection confirmation, liquidity sweep detection, and aggressive trailing stops, this EA delivers institutional-grade performance for prop firm traders, retail investors, and algorithmic enthusias
Boom and Crash Spike Arrow
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
Injikētā wa, torihiki būmu to kurasshu ni shiyō sa re, sūpātorendo tanteidesu. Ichiba ga jōshō torendo no toki wa tsuyoi shigunaru o shiyō shite supaiku o kyatchi shi, kakō torendo no toki wa tsūjō no shigunaru o shiyō shite yori ōku no supaiku o kyatchi shimasu. Indikēta wa, ikutsu ka no sūgaku-teki rojikku o sonaeta honshitsu-teki ni puraisu akushon bēsudesu. Supaiku o kyatchi suru tame dake ni shiyō sa remasu. Indikēta wa ika no shutsuryoku o motte imasu 1. Tsuyoi shingō 2. Tsūjō no shingō 3.
Linnel Trader Pro
Liman Elemi
MY PHILOSOPHY IN TRADING IS, WHEN YOU REDUCE LOSSES YOU MAXIMIZE GAINS. JOIN ME ON THIS JOURNEY! THE CONCEPT BEHIND THIS EA IS TRADING MULTIPLE PAIRS SIMULTANEOUSLY TO AVERAGE OUT THE LOSSES BETWEEN DIFFERENT PAIRS AND GENERATE CONSISTENT PROFIT. THE EA IS NOT CUSTOMIZED TO FIT ONE CURRENCY PAIR. IT FOLLOWS A BASIC RULE OF TREND TRADING. FITTING OR OPTIMIZING A ROBOT TO TRADE A SET OF CURRENCY PAIRS WILL WORK FOR SOMETIME BUT WHEN MARKET DYNAMICS CHANGES THE BOT WILL BECOME OBSOLETE. I CAN PRE
Smart Order Block Indicator SMC ICT
Aditya Jayswal
Please send me Direct message on MQL5 CHAT after purchasing the Indicator for Training and Installation Support There are some additional files that is important to use with the Indicator . So be sure to contact me after purchasing the Indicator So that I can add you for training and support . If you find any difficulty with installation then send me Direct message here So that I can connect with you via Anydesk or Teamview for the product installation. " Smart Order Block Indicator " to find m
MT5 AI Chatbot
Thomas Bradley Butler
応答時間は数秒になる可能性があるため、ボットには辛抱強く待ってください。応答します。送信を押して、待ってください。これは、MT5 および MQL5 用のシンプルなチャット GPT ボットです。コメントで、入力に API キーを追加し、Expert Advisor タブの Web リクエストに以下を追加します: MQL5 および MT5 で AI とチャットします。プロンプトには MQL5 または MT5 が含まれている必要があります。そうでない場合は応答しません。MT5 および MQL5 でのみトレーニングされています。バックテストではなく、リアルタイム チャートでのみ機能することに注意してください。入力に API キーを追加し、Expert Advisor タブの Web リクエストにこれらを追加します: MT4 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118576 このチャットボットは、ユーザーが Meta Trader 5 (MT5) および MQL5 とより効率的にチャットできるように設計されたツールです。これは、
Golden Bullet Trend Keyline PRO P
John Muguimi Njue
GOLDEN BULLET TREND KEYLINE PRO-P Enhanced EA：FOREXおよびXAUUSDのためのKEYLINE Precisionマスタリー GOLDEN BULLET TREND KEYLINE PRO-P Enhanced V5.08 の力を解き放ちましょう。これは、エリートトレーダー、ヘッジファンド、機関投資家向けに設計された最先端のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 XAUUSD および FOREX 向けに開発されたこのEAは、3点ピボットベースのトレンドライン戦略、高度な市場操作対策タイミング、そして堅牢なリスク管理を通じて外科的なKEYLINE precisionを提供します。 1か月の戦略テスト で 68%の勝率 と 10万ドル口座で61,200ドルの利益 を達成し、ゴールドのボラティリティを一貫した利益に変換し、市場の複雑さを容易に乗り越えます。 ON SALE: $169.00 ONLY - VALID FOR NEXT 10 SALES NEXT PRICE $399.00 HURRY 。購入後、プライベートメッセージで最適化され
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier Pro Version
Denis Adha
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels: This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
1日のレンジ
60.66 61.34
1年のレンジ
28.96 61.34
- 以前の終値
- 60.75
- 始値
- 60.95
- 買値
- 61.23
- 買値
- 61.53
- 安値
- 60.66
- 高値
- 61.34
- 出来高
- 1.346 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.79%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 17.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 74.89%
- 1年の変化
- 64.95%
21 9月, 日曜日