CHAT: Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Roundhill Generative
61.23 USD 0.48 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CHAT ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.66 e ad un massimo di 61.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Roundhill Generative. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.66 61.34
Intervallo Annuale
28.96 61.34
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.75
- Apertura
- 60.95
- Bid
- 61.23
- Ask
- 61.53
- Minimo
- 60.66
- Massimo
- 61.34
- Volume
- 1.346 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 74.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- 64.95%
21 settembre, domenica