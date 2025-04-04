Devises / CHAT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
CHAT: Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Roundhill Generative
61.23 USD 0.48 (0.79%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de CHAT a changé de 0.79% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 60.66 et à un maximum de 61.34.
Suivez la dynamique Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Roundhill Generative. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CHAT Nouvelles
- Why Over 40% Of My Dividend Portfolio Is In This One Sector
- Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play
- CHAT: A High-Risk, Speculative Buy On The AI Infrastructure Supercycle (NYSEARCA:CHAT)
- Peak Humans: The Megatrend No One Is Talking About (Yet)
- Goodbye Growth? Here's What I'm Buying As Value Mounts A Comeback
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As Tariffs Weigh Down The Economy
- You Don't Need To Be Super Smart To Profit On AI — Just Do This
- 6 Stocks I'm Buying As AI And Tariffs Battle For Market Dominance
- Meta, Microsoft Spark $500B Rally in AI Leaders and ETFs
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As Retail Investors Take Over The Market
- Dividend Growth Is My Antidote To Uncertainty
- A Historic Opportunity For REIT Investors
- 5 Stocks I'm Buying As The 'Big Beautiful Bill' Pushes The Market To New Highs
- CHAT: Pick Stocks, Not Themes (NYSEARCA:CHAT)
- CHAT: Tariffs Tackle Tech Stocks, Depressed Valuation, Upgrading To Hold (NYSEARCA:CHAT)
Applications de Trading pour CHAT
AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Un système automatisé d'envoi de notifications afin qu'aucun de vos abonnés ne rate vos événements de trading depuis votre terminal de trading. Un utilitaire qui envoie des notifications au messager Telegram sur toutes les opérations de trading sur votre compte. Instructions pas à pas pour connecter l'utilitaire à une chaîne dans Telegram -> ICI / MT4 -> ICI Avantages : Installation facile et instructions détaillées, Possibilité d'envoyer des captures d'écran ajustables, Texte de notification pe
Daily High Low Prop Gold
John Muguimi Njue
Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA : Trading de Breakout Précis pour l'Or Découvrez le Daily High-Low Prop Gold EA, un Expert Advisor (EA) de pointe conçu pour dominer le marché XAUUSD en ciblant les breakouts des hauts et bas quotidiens avec une précision inégalée. Basé sur une breakout strategy robuste, renforcée par une rejection confirmation, une liquidity sweep detection et des trailing stops agressifs, cet EA offre des performances de niveau institutionnel aux traders de prop firms, aux investiss
Boom and Crash Spike Arrow
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
L'indicateur est utilisé pour le boom commercial et Crash, est un super détective de tendance. Lorsque le marché est à la hausse, utilisez le signal fort pour attraper le pic, lorsqu'il est à la baisse, utilisez le signal régulier pour attraper plus de pics. L'indicateur est basé sur l'action des prix par nature avec certaines logiques mathématiques. Il est utilisé pour attraper les pointes uniquement. L'indicateur possède la sortie suivante 1. Signal fort 2. Signal régulier 3. Alerte par
Linnel Trader Pro
Liman Elemi
MY PHILOSOPHY IN TRADING IS, WHEN YOU REDUCE LOSSES YOU MAXIMIZE GAINS. JOIN ME ON THIS JOURNEY! THE CONCEPT BEHIND THIS EA IS TRADING MULTIPLE PAIRS SIMULTANEOUSLY TO AVERAGE OUT THE LOSSES BETWEEN DIFFERENT PAIRS AND GENERATE CONSISTENT PROFIT. THE EA IS NOT CUSTOMIZED TO FIT ONE CURRENCY PAIR. IT FOLLOWS A BASIC RULE OF TREND TRADING. FITTING OR OPTIMIZING A ROBOT TO TRADE A SET OF CURRENCY PAIRS WILL WORK FOR SOMETIME BUT WHEN MARKET DYNAMICS CHANGES THE BOT WILL BECOME OBSOLETE. I CAN PRE
Smart Order Block Indicator SMC ICT
Aditya Jayswal
Please send me Direct message on MQL5 CHAT after purchasing the Indicator for Training and Installation Support There are some additional files that is important to use with the Indicator . So be sure to contact me after purchasing the Indicator So that I can add you for training and support . If you find any difficulty with installation then send me Direct message here So that I can connect with you via Anydesk or Teamview for the product installation. " Smart Order Block Indicator " to find m
MT5 AI Chatbot
Thomas Bradley Butler
SOYEZ PATIENT AVEC LE BOT CAR LE TEMPS DE RÉPONSE PEUT ÊTRE DE QUELQUES SECONDES. IL RÉPONDRA. ASSUREZ-VOUS D'APPUYER SUR ENVOYER PUIS D'ATTENDRE. C'EST UN SIMPLE BOT DE CHAT GPT POUR MT5 ET MQL5. Dans les commentaires, ajoutez votre clé API dans les entrées et ajoutez-les à la requête Web dans l'onglet Expert Advisor : CHAT AVEC L'IA SUR MQL5 ET MT5. L'INVITE DOIT CONTENIR MQL5 OU MT5, SINON ELLE NE RÉPONDRA PAS. IL EST FORMÉ UNIQUEMENT SUR MT5 ET MQL5. NOTEZ QU'IL NE FONCTIONNERA QUE DANS LE
Golden Bullet Trend Keyline PRO P
John Muguimi Njue
GOLDEN BULLET TREND KEYLINE PRO-P Enhanced EA : Maîtrise de la KEYLINE Precision pour FOREX et XAUUSD Libérez la puissance de GOLDEN BULLET TREND KEYLINE PRO-P Enhanced V5.08 , un Expert Advisor (EA) de pointe conçu pour les traders d’élite, les fonds spéculatifs et les investisseurs institutionnels. Développé pour XAUUSD et FOREX , cet EA offre une précision chirurgicale KEYLINE precision grâce à des stratégies basées sur des lignes de tendance à trois points pivots, un timing avancé anti-manip
MT5 Alert Telegram Notifier PRO VERSION is a specialized toolsdesigned for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. One of its key features is its ability to operate concurrently with Expert Advisors (EAs) on a single MT4 chart, combining the power of automated analysis with communication convenience. Sending Order Notifications to Telegram Groups or Channels: This indicator has the capability to send real-time order notifications directly to the Telegram group or channel of your choice using the B
Range quotidien
60.66 61.34
Range Annuel
28.96 61.34
- Clôture Précédente
- 60.75
- Ouverture
- 60.95
- Bid
- 61.23
- Ask
- 61.53
- Plus Bas
- 60.66
- Plus Haut
- 61.34
- Volume
- 1.346 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.79%
- Changement Mensuel
- 17.03%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 74.89%
- Changement Annuel
- 64.95%
21 septembre, dimanche