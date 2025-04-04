货币 / CHAT
CHAT: Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Roundhill Generative
61.23 USD 0.48 (0.79%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CHAT汇率已更改0.79%。当日，交易品种以低点60.66和高点61.34进行交易。
关注Return Stacked Bonds & Managed Futures ETF Roundhill Generative动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CHAT新闻
日范围
60.66 61.34
年范围
28.96 61.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 60.75
- 开盘价
- 60.95
- 卖价
- 61.23
- 买价
- 61.53
- 最低价
- 60.66
- 最高价
- 61.34
- 交易量
- 1.346 K
- 日变化
- 0.79%
- 月变化
- 17.03%
- 6个月变化
- 74.89%
- 年变化
- 64.95%
21 九月, 星期日