CDZI: Cadiz Inc
4.24 USD 0.22 (5.47%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CDZI para hoje mudou para 5.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.01 e o mais alto foi 4.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cadiz Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDZI Notícias
- San Bernardino Valley, Fontana Water and Cadiz partner on water treatment
- Cadiz earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cadiz (CDZI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 17th
- Cadiz to Participate in the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference
- Cadiz signs MOU with Hoku Energy for clean energy development
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model proves accurate as Cadiz drops 40%
- Cadiz earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cadiz Announces Participation in B. Riley Securities’ 25th Annual Investor Conference
- Why ThredUp Shares Are Trading Higher By 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Cadiz Stock: Are The Preferreds Back In Play? (NASDAQ:CDZI)
- Top 3 Utilities Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter - Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA), Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)
- Cadiz Shares Are Down Today: What's Going On? - Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)
Faixa diária
4.01 4.28
Faixa anual
2.13 5.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.02
- Open
- 4.06
- Bid
- 4.24
- Ask
- 4.54
- Low
- 4.01
- High
- 4.28
- Volume
- 695
- Mudança diária
- 5.47%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.22%
- Mudança anual
- 41.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh