Currencies / CDZI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CDZI: Cadiz Inc
4.01 USD 0.16 (4.16%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CDZI exchange rate has changed by 4.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.77 and at a high of 4.10.
Follow Cadiz Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CDZI News
- San Bernardino Valley, Fontana Water and Cadiz partner on water treatment
- Cadiz earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cadiz (CDZI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 21st
- New Strong Sell Stocks for July 17th
- Cadiz to Participate in the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference
- Cadiz signs MOU with Hoku Energy for clean energy development
- InvestingPro’s Fair Value model proves accurate as Cadiz drops 40%
- Cadiz earnings missed by $0.05, revenue fell short of estimates
- Cadiz Announces Participation in B. Riley Securities’ 25th Annual Investor Conference
- Why ThredUp Shares Are Trading Higher By 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Cadiz Stock: Are The Preferreds Back In Play? (NASDAQ:CDZI)
- Top 3 Utilities Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter - Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA), Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)
- Cadiz Shares Are Down Today: What's Going On? - Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)
Daily Range
3.77 4.10
Year Range
2.13 5.68
- Previous Close
- 3.85
- Open
- 3.85
- Bid
- 4.01
- Ask
- 4.31
- Low
- 3.77
- High
- 4.10
- Volume
- 1.030 K
- Daily Change
- 4.16%
- Month Change
- 13.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.39%
- Year Change
- 33.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%