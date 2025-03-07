Valute / CDZI
CDZI: Cadiz Inc
4.33 USD 0.11 (2.61%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CDZI ha avuto una variazione del 2.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.12 e ad un massimo di 4.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Cadiz Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.12 4.35
Intervallo Annuale
2.13 5.68
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.22
- Apertura
- 4.22
- Bid
- 4.33
- Ask
- 4.63
- Minimo
- 4.12
- Massimo
- 4.35
- Volume
- 910
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 22.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- 44.33%
21 settembre, domenica