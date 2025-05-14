Moedas / CBFV
CBFV: CB Financial Services Inc
33.74 USD 0.34 (1.02%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CBFV para hoje mudou para 1.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.60 e o mais alto foi 33.74.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CB Financial Services Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
33.60 33.74
Faixa anual
26.01 33.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.40
- Open
- 33.62
- Bid
- 33.74
- Ask
- 34.04
- Low
- 33.60
- High
- 33.74
- Volume
- 25
- Mudança diária
- 1.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.64%
- Mudança anual
- 21.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh