CBFV: CB Financial Services Inc

33.98 USD 0.07 (0.21%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CBFV hat sich für heute um 0.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 33.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 33.98 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die CB Financial Services Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
33.98 33.98
Jahresspanne
26.01 33.98
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
33.91
Eröffnung
33.98
Bid
33.98
Ask
34.28
Tief
33.98
Hoch
33.98
Volumen
18
Tagesänderung
0.21%
Monatsänderung
3.19%
6-Monatsänderung
19.48%
Jahresänderung
22.80%
