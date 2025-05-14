通貨 / CBFV
CBFV: CB Financial Services Inc
33.91 USD 0.51 (1.53%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CBFVの今日の為替レートは、1.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり33.60の安値と33.91の高値で取引されました。
CB Financial Services Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
33.60 33.91
1年のレンジ
26.01 33.91
- 以前の終値
- 33.40
- 始値
- 33.62
- 買値
- 33.91
- 買値
- 34.21
- 安値
- 33.60
- 高値
- 33.91
- 出来高
- 44
- 1日の変化
- 1.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.23%
- 1年の変化
- 22.55%
