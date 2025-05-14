Currencies / CBFV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CBFV: CB Financial Services Inc
33.35 USD 0.05 (0.15%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CBFV exchange rate has changed by 0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.23 and at a high of 33.39.
Follow CB Financial Services Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CBFV News
- CB Financial Services announces $5 million share repurchase program
- CB Financial Services stock rating reiterated at Outperform by KBW
- CB Financial Services repositions investment portfolio for higher yields
- Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- CB Financial Services (CBFV) Could Be a Great Choice
- Here's Why CB Financial Services (CBFV) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
- CB Financial Services (CBFV) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for CB Financial Services (CBFV): Will It Gain?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 28th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 28th
- CB Financial Services stock rating upgraded by KBW on strategic investments
- CB Financial Services Inc earnings beat by $0.32, revenue topped estimates
- CB Financial Services (CBFV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- CB Financial Services soars as Q2 earnings crush estimates
- CB Financial stock rating reiterated by KBW amid share repurchase program
- CB Financial Services completes 5% stock repurchase program
- Cb financial services director sells $73,756 in stock
- DA Davidson holds CB Financial stock neutral, $30 target
Daily Range
33.23 33.39
Year Range
26.01 33.87
- Previous Close
- 33.30
- Open
- 33.39
- Bid
- 33.35
- Ask
- 33.65
- Low
- 33.23
- High
- 33.39
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.15%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.26%
- Year Change
- 20.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%