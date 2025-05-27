Moedas / BOC
BOC: Boston Omaha Corporation Class A
13.49 USD 0.12 (0.90%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BOC para hoje mudou para 0.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.28 e o mais alto foi 13.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Boston Omaha Corporation Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BOC Notícias
Faixa diária
13.28 13.50
Faixa anual
12.27 16.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.37
- Open
- 13.28
- Bid
- 13.49
- Ask
- 13.79
- Low
- 13.28
- High
- 13.50
- Volume
- 53
- Mudança diária
- 0.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.66%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.29%
- Mudança anual
- -8.79%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh