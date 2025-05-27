Valute / BOC
BOC: Boston Omaha Corporation Class A
13.16 USD 0.35 (2.59%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BOC ha avuto una variazione del -2.59% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.15 e ad un massimo di 13.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Boston Omaha Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BOC News
- BoC cuts 25bps, signals room for more easing – BBH
- BOC poised for 25bps rate cut – BBH
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges to near $41.70 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Canada CPI unlikely to alter BOC easing path – BBH
- Boston Omaha shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- BoC's Macklem reaffirms dropping inflation target amid trade policy uncertainty
- Boston Omaha's Earnings: Is the Stock a Bargain or Should You Stay Away?
- Boston Omaha stock price target lowered to $22 from $25 at TD Cowen
- CAD: July inflation should be consistent with easing – ING
- Boston Omaha Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results as fiber business grows, outdoor ads flat
- Boston Omaha earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- CAD rebound versus USD steadies in low 1.37s – Scotiabank
- Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rate at 2.75% in July for fouth consecutive meeting
- BoC surveys show business fears of tariff impacts are easing
- Unemployment set to rise in Canada, reflecting a cooling labour market
- Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Date for 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- BoC Deputy Governor Kozicki: Many businesses expect activity to weaken in the near term
- CAD: Slight tendency towards unchanged interest rates – Commerzbank
- BoC decision in focus amid split market views on rate cut – Danske Bank
- CAD: Don't rule out a BoC cut today – ING
- CAD probes best levels since Oct on weak USD – Scotiabank
- Canada: BoC to extend the pause – Standard Chartered
- Banxico Quarterly Report: Sheds 2025 GDP growth to 0.1%, further easing eyed
- Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bears Test Key Trendli
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.15 13.66
Intervallo Annuale
12.27 16.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.51
- Apertura
- 13.66
- Bid
- 13.16
- Ask
- 13.46
- Minimo
- 13.15
- Massimo
- 13.66
- Volume
- 151
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.59%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.02%
20 settembre, sabato