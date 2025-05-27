통화 / BOC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BOC: Boston Omaha Corporation Class A
13.16 USD 0.35 (2.59%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BOC 환율이 오늘 -2.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.15이고 고가는 13.66이었습니다.
Boston Omaha Corporation Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOC News
- BoC cuts 25bps, signals room for more easing – BBH
- BOC poised for 25bps rate cut – BBH
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges to near $41.70 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Canada CPI unlikely to alter BOC easing path – BBH
- Boston Omaha shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- BoC's Macklem reaffirms dropping inflation target amid trade policy uncertainty
- Boston Omaha's Earnings: Is the Stock a Bargain or Should You Stay Away?
- Boston Omaha stock price target lowered to $22 from $25 at TD Cowen
- CAD: July inflation should be consistent with easing – ING
- Boston Omaha Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results as fiber business grows, outdoor ads flat
- Boston Omaha earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- CAD rebound versus USD steadies in low 1.37s – Scotiabank
- Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rate at 2.75% in July for fouth consecutive meeting
- BoC surveys show business fears of tariff impacts are easing
- Unemployment set to rise in Canada, reflecting a cooling labour market
- Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Date for 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- BoC Deputy Governor Kozicki: Many businesses expect activity to weaken in the near term
- CAD: Slight tendency towards unchanged interest rates – Commerzbank
- BoC decision in focus amid split market views on rate cut – Danske Bank
- CAD: Don't rule out a BoC cut today – ING
- CAD probes best levels since Oct on weak USD – Scotiabank
- Canada: BoC to extend the pause – Standard Chartered
- Banxico Quarterly Report: Sheds 2025 GDP growth to 0.1%, further easing eyed
- Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bears Test Key Trendli
일일 변동 비율
13.15 13.66
년간 변동
12.27 16.20
- 이전 종가
- 13.51
- 시가
- 13.66
- Bid
- 13.16
- Ask
- 13.46
- 저가
- 13.15
- 고가
- 13.66
- 볼륨
- 151
- 일일 변동
- -2.59%
- 월 변동
- -0.83%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.55%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.02%
20 9월, 토요일