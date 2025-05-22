Currencies / BOC
BOC: Boston Omaha Corporation Class A
13.32 USD 0.17 (1.26%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BOC exchange rate has changed by -1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.20 and at a high of 13.50.
Follow Boston Omaha Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BOC News
- Canada CPI unlikely to alter BOC easing path – BBH
- Boston Omaha shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- BoC's Macklem reaffirms dropping inflation target amid trade policy uncertainty
- Boston Omaha's Earnings: Is the Stock a Bargain or Should You Stay Away?
- Boston Omaha stock price target lowered to $22 from $25 at TD Cowen
- CAD: July inflation should be consistent with easing – ING
- Boston Omaha Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results as fiber business grows, outdoor ads flat
- Boston Omaha earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- CAD rebound versus USD steadies in low 1.37s – Scotiabank
- Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rate at 2.75% in July for fouth consecutive meeting
- BoC surveys show business fears of tariff impacts are easing
- Unemployment set to rise in Canada, reflecting a cooling labour market
- Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Date for 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- BoC Deputy Governor Kozicki: Many businesses expect activity to weaken in the near term
- CAD: Slight tendency towards unchanged interest rates – Commerzbank
- BoC decision in focus amid split market views on rate cut – Danske Bank
- CAD: Don't rule out a BoC cut today – ING
- CAD probes best levels since Oct on weak USD – Scotiabank
- Canada: BoC to extend the pause – Standard Chartered
- Banxico Quarterly Report: Sheds 2025 GDP growth to 0.1%, further easing eyed
- Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bears Test Key Trendli
- BoC’s Macklem: Trump’s tariffs the “biggest headwind”
- Canadian officials nod to US tariff discussions at G7, hint that "excess capacity" may exist
Daily Range
13.20 13.50
Year Range
12.27 16.20
- Previous Close
- 13.49
- Open
- 13.49
- Bid
- 13.32
- Ask
- 13.62
- Low
- 13.20
- High
- 13.50
- Volume
- 275
- Daily Change
- -1.26%
- Month Change
- 0.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.45%
- Year Change
- -9.94%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%