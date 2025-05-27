通貨 / BOC
BOC: Boston Omaha Corporation Class A
13.51 USD 0.14 (1.05%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BOCの今日の為替レートは、1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.28の安値と13.53の高値で取引されました。
Boston Omaha Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BOC News
- BoC cuts 25bps, signals room for more easing – BBH
- BOC poised for 25bps rate cut – BBH
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges to near $41.70 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Canada CPI unlikely to alter BOC easing path – BBH
- Boston Omaha shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- BoC's Macklem reaffirms dropping inflation target amid trade policy uncertainty
- Boston Omaha's Earnings: Is the Stock a Bargain or Should You Stay Away?
- Boston Omaha stock price target lowered to $22 from $25 at TD Cowen
- CAD: July inflation should be consistent with easing – ING
- Boston Omaha Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results as fiber business grows, outdoor ads flat
- Boston Omaha earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- CAD rebound versus USD steadies in low 1.37s – Scotiabank
- Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rate at 2.75% in July for fouth consecutive meeting
- BoC surveys show business fears of tariff impacts are easing
- Unemployment set to rise in Canada, reflecting a cooling labour market
- Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Date for 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- BoC Deputy Governor Kozicki: Many businesses expect activity to weaken in the near term
- CAD: Slight tendency towards unchanged interest rates – Commerzbank
- BoC decision in focus amid split market views on rate cut – Danske Bank
- CAD: Don't rule out a BoC cut today – ING
- CAD probes best levels since Oct on weak USD – Scotiabank
- Canada: BoC to extend the pause – Standard Chartered
- Banxico Quarterly Report: Sheds 2025 GDP growth to 0.1%, further easing eyed
- Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bears Test Key Trendli
1日のレンジ
13.28 13.53
1年のレンジ
12.27 16.20
- 以前の終値
- 13.37
- 始値
- 13.28
- 買値
- 13.51
- 買値
- 13.81
- 安値
- 13.28
- 高値
- 13.53
- 出来高
- 164
- 1日の変化
- 1.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.81%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.15%
- 1年の変化
- -8.65%
