通貨 / BOC
BOC: Boston Omaha Corporation Class A

13.51 USD 0.14 (1.05%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BOCの今日の為替レートは、1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.28の安値と13.53の高値で取引されました。

Boston Omaha Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BOC News

1日のレンジ
13.28 13.53
1年のレンジ
12.27 16.20
以前の終値
13.37
始値
13.28
買値
13.51
買値
13.81
安値
13.28
高値
13.53
出来高
164
1日の変化
1.05%
1ヶ月の変化
1.81%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.15%
1年の変化
-8.65%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K