货币 / BOC
BOC: Boston Omaha Corporation Class A
13.41 USD 0.09 (0.68%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BOC汇率已更改0.68%。当日，交易品种以低点13.40和高点13.54进行交易。
关注Boston Omaha Corporation Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BOC新闻
- BOC poised for 25bps rate cut – BBH
- Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges to near $41.70 ahead of Fed’s monetary policy outcome
- Canada CPI unlikely to alter BOC easing path – BBH
- Boston Omaha shareholders elect directors and approve proposals at annual meeting
- BoC's Macklem reaffirms dropping inflation target amid trade policy uncertainty
- Boston Omaha's Earnings: Is the Stock a Bargain or Should You Stay Away?
- Boston Omaha stock price target lowered to $22 from $25 at TD Cowen
- CAD: July inflation should be consistent with easing – ING
- Boston Omaha Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results as fiber business grows, outdoor ads flat
- Boston Omaha earnings missed by $0.14, revenue fell short of estimates
- CAD rebound versus USD steadies in low 1.37s – Scotiabank
- Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rate at 2.75% in July for fouth consecutive meeting
- BoC surveys show business fears of tariff impacts are easing
- Unemployment set to rise in Canada, reflecting a cooling labour market
- Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Date for 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- BoC Deputy Governor Kozicki: Many businesses expect activity to weaken in the near term
- CAD: Slight tendency towards unchanged interest rates – Commerzbank
- BoC decision in focus amid split market views on rate cut – Danske Bank
- CAD: Don't rule out a BoC cut today – ING
- CAD probes best levels since Oct on weak USD – Scotiabank
- Canada: BoC to extend the pause – Standard Chartered
- Banxico Quarterly Report: Sheds 2025 GDP growth to 0.1%, further easing eyed
- Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bears Test Key Trendli
日范围
13.40 13.54
年范围
12.27 16.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.32
- 开盘价
- 13.48
- 卖价
- 13.41
- 买价
- 13.71
- 最低价
- 13.40
- 最高价
- 13.54
- 交易量
- 78
- 日变化
- 0.68%
- 月变化
- 1.06%
- 6个月变化
- -7.84%
- 年变化
- -9.33%
