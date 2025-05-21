Moedas / BIOX
BIOX: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp
1.80 USD 0.01 (0.55%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BIOX para hoje mudou para -0.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.76 e o mais alto foi 1.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BIOX Notícias
- Bioceres At Its Worst Juncture, Equity Dilution Seems Very Possible (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock downgraded by Canaccord on weak Q4 results
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Oppenheimer lowers Bioceres Crop Solutions stock price target on weak quarter
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.78, revenue fell short of estimates
- Bioceres Crop Solutions misses Q2 revenue estimates as sales drop 40%
- Oracle, Synopsys, GameStop to report earnings Tuesday
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.78%
- bioMérieux cuts 2025 sales outlook as profit falls 25% on €146 mln impairment
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Month - Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE:HMY), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- J.P. Morgan favors bioMérieux over Diasorin in new coverage call
- JPMorgan initiates BioMerieux stock coverage with Neutral rating
- JPMorgan initiates DiaSorin stock with Underweight rating, cites headwinds
- Morgan Stanley favors DiaSorin over bioMérieux in EU biopharma stock shake-up
- Morgan Stanley downgrades BioMerieux stock rating to Equalweight on valuation
- Bioceres Crop Solutions stock rating downgraded to Hold by Brookline Capital
- RBC upgrades Diasorin to “outperform” on expected Q4 growth boost, €105 target
- DiaSorin stock rating upgraded to Outperform by RBC Capital on growth outlook
- bioMerieux faces volatility risk ahead of H1 results, RBC maintains hold
- Moolec Science completes business combination and addresses debt restructuring concerns
- Bioceres (BIOX) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Bioceres Q3 2025 Illustrates The Financial Challenges And A Distressed Argentinian Market
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results
- Bioceres Crop earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
Faixa diária
1.76 1.88
Faixa anual
1.76 8.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.81
- Open
- 1.82
- Bid
- 1.80
- Ask
- 2.10
- Low
- 1.76
- High
- 1.88
- Volume
- 851
- Mudança diária
- -0.55%
- Mudança mensal
- -34.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -59.91%
- Mudança anual
- -77.42%
